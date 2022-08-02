Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.