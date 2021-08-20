For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's condition…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. I…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. P…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…