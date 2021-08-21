Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. I…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
For the drive home in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's condition…