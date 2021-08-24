This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96.47. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
