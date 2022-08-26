For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
