Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.