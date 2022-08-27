This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dras…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…