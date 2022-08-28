This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
