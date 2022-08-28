Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.