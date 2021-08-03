 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

