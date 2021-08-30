Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% ch…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day t…