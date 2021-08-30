Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.