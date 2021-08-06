This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.49. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today.…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatur…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…