This evening in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.03. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…