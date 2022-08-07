Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
