This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
