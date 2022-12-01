Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
