Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.

Local Weather

