Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.