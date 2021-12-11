Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.