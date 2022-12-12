For the drive home in Beatrice: Windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
