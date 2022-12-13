 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News