Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
