Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 36 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.