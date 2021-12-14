Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 36 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees …