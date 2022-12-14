 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News