Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.