For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
