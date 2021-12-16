Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.