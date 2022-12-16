 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News