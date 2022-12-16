Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect cl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees toda…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will…