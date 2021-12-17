 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News