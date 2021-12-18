Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.