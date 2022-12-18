Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.