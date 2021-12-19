This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
