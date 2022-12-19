Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
