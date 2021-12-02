 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

