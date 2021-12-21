Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
