Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . A -10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST.