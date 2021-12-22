 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

