Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low -9F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.