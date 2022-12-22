Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low -9F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
