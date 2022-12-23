This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A -4-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
