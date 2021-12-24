This evening in Beatrice: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
