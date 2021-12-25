 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

