Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

