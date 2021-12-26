Beatrice's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…