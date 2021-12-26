 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News