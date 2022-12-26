 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

