This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'l…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …