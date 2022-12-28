 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News