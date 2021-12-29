Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.