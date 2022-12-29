 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

