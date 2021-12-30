Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.