Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Beatrice

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

