Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST.