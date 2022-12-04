Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.